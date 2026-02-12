James Van Der Beek remembered by 'Dawson's Creek' costars and more celebrities

Stars of Dawson's Creek are paying tribute to James Van Der Beek following his death.

The 48-year-old actor, who is known for playing the show's titular character, Dawson Leery, died Wednesday morning following a battle with colorectal cancer.

His family shared the news on his official Instagram page. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children.

Upon the news of his death, actors who starred alongside Van Der Beek in the hit WB teen drama, including Katie Holmes, Mary-Margaret Humes and Busy Philipps, took to social media to remember the actor.

Holmes shared a photo of a handwritten letter to Van Der Beek on Instagram, captioning the photo, "I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James' journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children."

Philipps, who portrayed Audrey Liddell, wrote in her social media tribute: "My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today…every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister."

She went on to say she is "heartbroken" for Van Der Beek's wife and children, and urged others to help them out via their GoFundMe.

"James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and i don’t know what else to say," she added. "i am just so so sad. He was my friend and i loved him and i’m so grateful for our friendship all these years."

Humes, who played Van Der Beek's TV mom in the show, shared photos of herself with Van Der Beek and wrote she is at a "loss for words."

"James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity," she captioned the post on Instagram. "I will always love and admire you for that. Our last conversations … merely a few days ago … are forever sitting softly in my heart for safe keeping. To our extended Dawson’s Creek family of friends … please be respectful of our silences at the moment as Beautiful Kimberly and family have asked for peaceful privacy for now."

The official Instagram page for Dawson's Creek via Sony Pictures also addressed Van Der Beek's death and remembered the actor for his iconic role as Leery.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of James Van Der Beek," the show said. "His iconic portrayal of Dawson Leery helped define a generation of television for fans and continues to resonate with audiences today. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Additionally, stars across Hollywood began paying tribute to Van Der Beek and took to the comments section of his Instagram post to remember him, including Sarah Michelle Gellar.

"I'm so sad for your beautiful family," Gellar commented on Van Der Beek's Instagram post. "While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F*** cancer."

