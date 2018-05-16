Now Playing
Posted: May 16, 2018

Janet Jackson Surprises 4 Single Moms on Mother’s Day

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Janet Jackson is a class act. She recently teamed up with Essence to give four mothers a surprise they least expected.

Apparently, the ladies thought they were just attending an Essence-sponsored Mother’s Day Lunch to discuss parenting.

But check out what happened next!

https://bit.ly/2rJ22te

Happy Mother’s Day!

 

 

