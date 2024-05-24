Jeffrey Wright reprising 'The Last of Us' video game role in HBO's series

Photo: Sandro Baelber (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

Oscar-nominated American Fiction actor Jeffrey Wright has joined HBO's The Last of Us in a role he's already quite familiar with.

Wright played Isaac, a former Marine who became a leader in the Washington Liberation Front resistance group in the sequel to the post-apocalyptic video game on which the hit show is based — and that's who he'll be playing opposite Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie in the drama, ABC Audio has confirmed.

HBO describes the character as "the quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy."

The second season of the show will also feature Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Spencer Lord as Owen and Danny Ramirez as Manny, with Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara also guesting.

The show returns in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!