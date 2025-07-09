Jenna Ortega gets a fatal vision in 'Wednesday' season 2 official trailer

Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy in the official trailer for part 1 of Wednesday season 2.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming season, fittingly, on Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega stars as the titular young daughter of the Addams family. In the trailer, we see Wednesday have a psychic vision where she learns her best friend and roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), will die. Worse, somehow Wednesday will be responsible for the death.

“Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family,” Wednesday says in the trailer. “The sooner I can get the answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying.”

It also seems that Wednesday's turn saving Nevermore from a Hyde in season 1 has made her extremely popular. When she first arrives back at school, a fellow student asks for her autograph.

"I only sign my name in blood," Wednesday says in response.

Season 2 finds Wednesday navigating "family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem," according to the official logline from Netflix. "Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan and Billie Piper also star in season 2. Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd and Lady Gaga are set to guest star.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 debuts on Wednesday, Aug. 6, while part 2 will arrive on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

