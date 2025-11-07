Jennifer Lawrence shares upcoming Miss Piggy movie is inspired by cancel culture

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing new details about the Miss Piggy film she is developing with Emma Stone.

The actress revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie centered on the iconic Muppet, which Cole Escola is writing, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” Lawrence said.

After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.

“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning," Lawrence said.

The actress also noted that "there hasn't actually been" a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.

"I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, 'Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'" Lawrence said. "I'm just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, 'What do we do?'"

Lawrence originally shared the news of the project on the Las Culturistas podcast episode that was released on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.