Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez first hosted the American Music Awards back in 2015 and has performed on the show 10 times. Now she's back for another round.

The singer, actress and businesswoman will be front and center for this year's iteration of the show, which will air live from Las Vegas May 26 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

J-Lo first teased that she'd be returning to the show during last year's American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special. In addition to hosting, she'll perform, showcasing her "unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance, and visual spectacle," according to a press release.

The American Music Awards is the largest fan-voted award show in the country. Nominations will be announced at a later date.

J-Lo's most recent album, This Is Me ... Now, came out in February 2024, along with a companion film and a documentary. All three projects were inspired by her second chance at love with then-husband Ben Affleck, from whom she filed for divorce in April of that year. The album was supposed to be followed by a major tour, but she later canceled it, citing the need to spend more time with family and friends.

Jennifer will kick off a run of European tour dates on July 1. She also has the movie Kiss of the Spider Woman coming out later this year, and another film, Office Romance, which doesn't have a release date yet.

