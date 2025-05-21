Jimmy Kimmel announces he's a grandfather

Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images
By Katie Kindelan

Jimmy Kimmel is now a grandfather.

The comedian and host shared the news on the May 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing he missed the previous night's show to be there for the birth of his first grandchild.

"You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn't, because my daughter had a baby last night," Jimmy said, referring to his daughter Katie Kimmel.

He added, "Katie and her husband, Will, had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night, so I decided to be there instead of here."

Katie, 33, is the late-night TV host's eldest daughter, whom he shares with his first wife, Gina Maddy.

In addition to Katie, Jimmy is the father of son Kevin Kimmel, 31 — also from his first marriage — and two younger children, Billy Kimmel and Jane Kimmel, whom he shares with his current wife, Molly McNearney.

Jimmy said his eldest daughter was surrounded by an "army of family" at the hospital when she gave birth.

Katie paid tribute to her family with her daughter's name, Patti Joan.

Joan is name of Jimmy's mom, the baby's great-grandmother.

In his opening monologue, Jimmy described being a grandfather as a "big responsibility," going on to share some of the funny things he saw his own grandfathers do, including one giving himself haircuts using a cigarette lighter.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!