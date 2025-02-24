Joann to close all of their locations.

FILE PHOTO: Joann will be closing more than half of its locations according to bankruptcy court filings.

The fabric and craft store Joann will close all stores, initially it was only going to be half of their locations. Joann sold its assets at auction last week to a liquidation firm, which was reported by Bloomberg. Going by the court filing, as part of the sale, the company would close all of their stores. The bid has to be approved by the courts, with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

