Joann to close all of their locations.

Exterior view of Jo Ann Fabrics and Crafts store. Jo-Ann Stores, Inc. is a specialty retailer of crafts and fabrics.
Store closings FILE PHOTO: Joann will be closing more than half of its locations according to bankruptcy court filings. (Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com)
By DJ Millennium

The fabric and craft store Joann will close all stores, initially it was only going to be half of their locations. Joann sold its assets at auction last week to a liquidation firm, which was reported by Bloomberg. Going by the court filing, as part of the sale, the company would close all of their stores. The bid has to be approved by the courts, with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Sad to see this store go. I remember my mom going to this store many times as a kid.


- DJ Millennium

Weekdays: 2am-5am

Saturdays: Midnight to 7am

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

