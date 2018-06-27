Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson, Jackson Family Patriarch Dead at 89

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Joe Jackson, Patriarch of the Jackson family, has died at the age of 89.

We heard reports last week that he was terminally Ill.

Our condolences to the Jackson family.

Read more on Joe Jackson’s life history and his children’s rise to musical stardom, The Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, The Jacksons, Janet Jackson, and more:

https://bit.ly/2IuBTE3

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation