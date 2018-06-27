Joe Jackson, Jackson Family Patriarch Dead at 89

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Joe Jackson, Patriarch of the Jackson family, has died at the age of 89.

We heard reports last week that he was terminally Ill.

Our condolences to the Jackson family.

Read more on Joe Jackson’s life history and his children’s rise to musical stardom, The Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, The Jacksons, Janet Jackson, and more:

https://bit.ly/2IuBTE3