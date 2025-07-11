Joey King, Maisie Williams and more added to 'Practical Magic 2' cast

Flip the switch and let the cauldron bubble because the Practical Magic 2 cast is getting bigger.

Joining Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock — who were both previously announced as part of the sequel film — are We Were the Lucky Ones actress Joey King and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, according to a press release.

Also joining the cast are The Hobbit star Lee Pace, Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña and Tom Jones actor Solly McLeod.

Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing, who previously portrayed the eccentric Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny in the first Practical Magic film, will also return.

"Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman's beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story," the Practical Magic filmmaking team said in the press release.

They added, "The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next installment in the Owens' story to new fans, and those who've been with us since the beginning."

Practical Magic first charmed audiences in 1998. It followed Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town, according to a synopsis.

When Gillian's (Kidman) boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters "give themselves a crash course in hard magic" and try to "resurrect him," the synopsis states.

The original film also starred Evan Rachel Wood, Camilla Belle and Margo Martindale.

Production is underway for the sequel, which arrives in theaters Sept. 18, 2026.

