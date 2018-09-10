Now Playing
Posted: September 10, 2018

John Legend Wins Coveted EGOT Status

By jojooneal95

With that Emmy he won last night, John legend has now reached EGOT status! He’s also making history as the first African American man to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards!

Read more on his work that led to the EGOT: https://bit.ly/2CF0s3j

 

 

 

 

