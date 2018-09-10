John Legend Wins Coveted EGOT Status

View mobile site
Posted: September 10, 2018
By
jojooneal95
Star 945 Blog
With that Emmy he won last night, John legend has now reached EGOT status! He’s also making history as the first African American
man to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards!
Read more on his work that led to the EGOT:
https://bit.ly/2CF0s3j
