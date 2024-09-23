JoJo Joined in on the nationwide Whiteout For Frankie Day

We love Frankie Beverly

JoJo Whiteout for Frankie Day Sept 20, 2024

By JoJo

Last week, the legendary Frankie Beverly passed away. His music helped define our culture and has influenced so many generations of Frankie Beverly and Maze music lovers.

No promoter ever had to worry about ticket sales if Maze featuring Frankie Beverly was on the concert lineup. The attendees would show up dressed in all white, which was Frankie’s signature attire. The group sold out some of the largest venues in the country!

As a gesture of love and to pay tribute to the late Frankie Beverly, last Friday, Sept 20th was designated nationwide as “Whiteout for Frankie Day” and I was honored to participate and roll out in my white ‘fit’ too! *strapless jumper: Klassy Kouture Fashions

R.I.P. Frankie Beverly

JoJo Whiteout for Frankie Day Sept 20, 2024



0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!