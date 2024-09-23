JoJo Joined in on the nationwide Whiteout For Frankie Day

Last week, the legendary Frankie Beverly passed away. His music helped define our culture and has influenced so many generations of Frankie Beverly and Maze music lovers.

No promoter ever had to worry about ticket sales if Maze featuring Frankie Beverly was on the concert lineup. The attendees would show up dressed in all white, which was Frankie’s signature attire. The group sold out some of the largest venues in the country!

As a gesture of love and to pay tribute to the late Frankie Beverly, last Friday, Sept 20th was designated nationwide as “Whiteout for Frankie Day” and I was honored to participate and roll out in my white ‘fit’ too! *strapless jumper: Klassy Kouture Fashions

R.I.P. Frankie Beverly

