Jon Stewart to miss 'The Daily Show' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Comedy Central (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

The Daily Show will be without Jon Stewart Monday after the part-time host tested positive for COVID-19.

As he recovers, Michael Kosta will host the show at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central; each episode debuts the next morning on Paramount+.

Stewart will return to the anchor desk Aug. 12, ABC Audio has learned.

With Stewart anchoring Monday nights since his return on Feb. 12, the Emmy-winning program features a rotating series of hosts, including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper and Kosta.

