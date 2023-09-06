Jon Stewart, Rita Wilson, Tracy Morgan and more to appear at 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit

For the 17th year in a row, ABC correspondent Bob Woodruff's eponymous foundation and the New York Comedy Festival are saluting our veterans with the Stand Up for Heroes benefit.

On November 6 at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, Jon Stewart will be on hand to hail service members and their families. And the former Daily Show host will be in good company.

Jon's fellow comedians Tracy Morgan, Ronny Chieng and Shane Gillis will be there, as well as Rita Wilson, Josh Groban, John Mellencamp and singing duo The War and Treaty.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded after the journalist was seriously injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006. He and his family launched the initiative as a way to give back, and to "raise awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invest in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives," according to the nonprofit's website.

