Jordan Peele says upcoming film could be his favorite yet

Jordan Peele is teasing big things for his upcoming fourth film.

The untitled feature was previously scheduled for a Christmas Day 2024 release before it was moved from Universal Pictures’ calendar due to last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Peele appeared on the latest episode of the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, where he said that the strikes of 2023 made it an interesting year that left him "in a state of listening."

“I do feel like my next project is clear to me,” Peele said. “I’m psyched that I have another film that could be my favorite movie if I make it right.”

This untitled film was one of two upcoming releases from his company, Monkeypaw Productions, that had to move release dates for strike-related reasons. The other is an untitled horror thriller produced by Peele originally scheduled for release on September 27, 2024. The films have yet to be added back to the release calendar.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.