Joshua Jackson sets sail on Ryan Murphy’s new series 'Doctor Odyssey'

All aboard! It’s time to set sail on The Odyssey, where a new doctor has just hit the deck.

Joshua Jackson stars in the new ABC procedural Doctor Odyssey, where he plays Max Bankman, the on-board doctor of a luxury cruise ship. The show is the brainchild of TV powerhouse Ryan Murphy, who Jackson said he's been trying to work with for years.

“Truthfully, we've tried to work together several times over the years,” Jackson told ABC Audio during the Disney Upfront event back in May. “I have had the desire to work on one of his shows for a long time, and this one came around at the exact right moment. I read it and that was that.”

Jackson said he categorizes Murphy shows into two different boxes.

“I guess you can break the Ryan Murphy universe into the outrageous side and the scary side,” Jackson said. “We are very much on the outrageous side. So, it is a show built for fun to be enjoyed. It's gonna look beautiful.”

According to Jackson, that kind of energy made it easy to have a good time on set.

“I mean, that kind of dialogue, those kind of scenarios. You have to be kind of a curmudgeon not to enjoy yourself,” he said.

Doctor Odyssey premieres Thursday on ABC. It streams on Hulu the next day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.