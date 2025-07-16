Julia Roberts stars with Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri in 'After The Hunt' trailer

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Julia Roberts is a college professor at a crossroads in the official trailer for After The Hunt.

Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller on Wednesday.

Challengers directer Luca Guadagnino helmed the film, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.

The movie follows Alma Olsson, played by Roberts, an Ivy League college professor whose philosophy student Maggie Price (Edebiri) levels an assault accusation against Alma's colleague and close friend, Hank Gibson (Garfield). This all threatens to reveal a dark secret from Alma's past.

"It's the right thing to do, isn't it? To tell someone and, you know, given your history," Maggie says to Alma in the trailer.

"What does that mean? My history?" she responds, before throwing something into a fireplace.

Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny also star in the film, which was written by Nora Garrett.

After The Hunt arrives in theaters for a limited release on Oct. 10 and expands wider on Oct. 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!