Just when you thought it was safe to go in the water: Lego unveils a 'Jaws' set

Lego

By Stephen Iervolino

On a most appropriate day, the Fourth of July — the holiday around which the classic film is set — Lego announced its brick tribute to Steven Spielberg's classic Jaws.

To promote the 1,497-piece Lego set, the company has also dropped Jaws...in a Jiffy, a Lego animated version of the Oscar-winning film that made an entire generation afraid to go swimming.

The film wordlessly translates the movie's plot in around 90 seconds: There's a killer shark in the waters of Amity Island, and while the town's mayor downplays the threat so as not to scare off the tourists, the town's sheriff, Martin Brody, scientist Matt Hooper and salty sea captain Sam Quint — played respectively by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw — go on the hunt.

The set features minifigure versions of all three characters, and of course the finned killer, as well as Quint's boat, The Orca. The play set also comes with a tile featuring the famous quote about the vessel: "You're gonna need a bigger boat."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!