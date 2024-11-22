'Karate Kid' star Ralph Macchio steps out with wife Phyllis, kids at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio was supported by his family at his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

The actor received the honor on Wednesday and gave shout-outs to his wife, Phyllis, and their children, Julia and Daniel, during his heartfelt speech.

"My beautiful wife, my best friend, Phyllis, who simultaneously grounds and elevates me, I love you so much," Macchio said. "Our partnership in life is everything. None of this is happening without you. Thank you for choosing me ... life is all the richer to walk in lockstep with you. I am not here without you."

He called his children "my two heroes," adding, "I'm so proud of you guys. You make me way better than I am."

Macchio's star was placed adjacent to the one honoring his late Karate Kid co-star Pat Morita, who played Mr. Miyagi, the mentor to Macchio's character Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 film and its two sequels. Morita also returned for the fourth film, starring Hilary Swank.

Morita died in 2005 at age 73.

"To have this star placed right next to my acting partner from that film, the great Pat Morita, is so meaningful to me, so powerful to me," Macchio said Wednesday. "Our partnership is something I always described as a soulful magic."

