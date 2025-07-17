Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage in 'Mortal Kombat II' trailer

Johnny Cage is back for more.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for Mortal Kombat II.

The trailer, which debuted on Thursday, shows off what fans can expect from the next film installment based on the popular video game franchise. This time around, fan-favorite champions are pitted up against each other and joined by Johnny Cage himself.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage in the film, which follows "the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders," according to an official synopsis.

"I'm not some champion. I don't have Transformer arms or shoot lightning bolts. This s***'s got nothing to do with me," Johnny says in the trailer. "I'm an actor."

Simon McQuoid returns to the franchise to direct the sequel to his 2021 film. Jeremy Slater wrote the screenplay based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan and Damon Herriman also star in the film.

Mortal Kombat II arrives in movie theaters and IMAX screens on Oct. 24.

