Katt Williams received an honorary doctorate from Miles College

Dr. Katt Williams

Katt Williams The Dark Matter Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena SUNRISE FL - APRIL 14: Tommy Davidson performs during The Dark Matter Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena on April 14, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)
By JoJo

*Katt Williams received an honorary doctorate from Miles College on Oct. 16, recognizing his accomplishments in entertainment and his new partnership with the school to support student opportunities in film and media.

Congratulations Dr. Katt Williams!

Katt Williams Receives Honorary Doctorate from Miles College

Katt Williams The Dark Matter Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena SUNRISE FL - APRIL 14: Tommy Davidson performs during The Dark Matter Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena on April 14, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

Katt Williams (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage) (Olivia Wong/WireImage)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!