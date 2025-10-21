Katt Williams received an honorary doctorate from Miles College
Dr. Katt Williams
ByJoJo
*Katt Williams received an honorary doctorate from Miles College on Oct. 16, recognizing his accomplishments in entertainment and his new partnership with the school to support student opportunities in film and media.
