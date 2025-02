Kayaker ended up inside the mouth of a whale! Thankfully he made it out alive

This week’s What the ??? Moment of the Week takes us to the waters off Chilean Patagonia where a man name Adrian Simancas was kayaking out in the ocean while his father was filming him from a distance.

Suddenly, Adrian was scooped up into the mouth of a gigantic humpback whale! Thankfully his time spent in the whale’s mouth was very brief. He resurfaced after a few seconds a few yards away.

That had to have been a very scary ordeal!

See the video: