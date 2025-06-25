Kim Kardashian eyed to play villain in live-action 'Bratz' film

Kim, there's people that are dying to see you in a Bratz movie.

Kim Kardashian is being eyed to star as the villain in an upcoming live-action Bratz film in development at Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Kardashian will produce the film alongside Picturestart and MGA Entertainment.

While the film's plot is being kept under wraps, Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick are set to write the script.

Kardashian last took to the screen in season 12 of American Horror Story. She will appear in the upcoming Ryan Murphy Hulu series All's Fair. She also serves as a producer on the show.

Additionally, Kardashian is producing and starring in the upcoming Netflix film The 5th Wheel and producing the upcoming Hulu series Group Chat.

Bratz has sold over 200 million of its fashion dolls to date globally. The dolls debuted in 2001 and strive for an "unyielding commitment to inclusivity, self-expression, and, of course, a passion for fashion," a press release reads.

The doll brand has the highest social media engagement across all platforms of any toy brand in the world, according to Amazon MGM.

There have been 14 animated Bratz films, which were primarily direct-to-home video releases. A live-action film based on the dolls, called Bratz: The Movie, was released in theaters in 2007. An animated Bratz TV series ran for two seasons from 2005 to 2008.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.