Dr. King’s Granddaughter Speaks at March For Our Lives Rally

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Dr. King’s 9-year old granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, spoke last weekend at the March for Our Lives Rally up in Washington, D.C., and let’s just say….it runs in the family!

She said, “I have a dream that enough is enough!” “We are going to be a great generation.”

This little girl is impressive. I suppose we’d expect nothing less from the granddaughter of Dr. King.

