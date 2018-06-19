Kirk Franklin’s Sister Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Gospel great Kirk Franklin recently posted on Instagram that his sister has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. He doesn’t mention why she’s been incarcerated.

He goes on to say “…I now feel the weight of wondering if I could’ve done more.” Sounds like he’s blaming himself.

Let’s keep Kirk Franklin and his family in prayer for strength, and healing.

