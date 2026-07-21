Kit Connor, Joe Locke share favorite 'full-circle moments' from 'Heartstopper Forever'

Heartstopper Forever bid farewell to Nick, Charlie and friends, but not before revisiting memories of seasons past.

The film is peppered with nostalgic references and callbacks to iconic scenes from the teen romance series — from Nick and Charlie’s (Kit Connor and Joe Locke) first kiss to their first date on the beach.

“When we shot at Herne Bay on the beach [in Kent, England], it was four years to the day that we had had our final day on season 1 at the beach,” Connor tells ABC Audio. “So it was a strange coincidence that we were shooting at the same beach four years apart, but it was really a beautiful day and quite a full-circle moment.”

Aside from Nick and Charlie, some of the other characters get their full-circle moments, as well. Locke, who served as a producer on the film along with Connor, says he suggested the “really lovely moment” between Charlie and art teacher Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) in the film.

There’s also a moment between Nick and Tao (Will Gao) — a culmination of poignant scenes between the two unlikely friends that’s been building since season 1. Connor says they only had 40 to 45 minutes to shoot it and they tapped into their real emotions as close friends off-screen. “That final scene is quite meta in a way, because it was sort of me and Will talking about saying goodbye to this experience,” he says.

When it comes to parting gifts from set, Connor and Locke say they’ve both taken some items over the years, including clothes, a Truham tie and a rugby ball. Connor laments not taking anything more sentimental, before quickly changing his mind.

“We didn't need to,” he says. “We've taken each other.”

Heartstopper Forever is out now Netflix, with the behind-the-scenes special Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi out July 24.

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