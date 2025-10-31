As 'KPop Demon Hunters' costumes rule Halloween, the movie's stars ponder a sequel

Not only is the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack going strong on the charts, some of the most popular Halloween costumes this year are characters from the movie: specifically Rumi, Mira and Zoey, the three members of the movie's K-pop girl group HUNTR/X.

Fans are of course waiting for a sequel, but so are the movie's stars. Arden Cho, who voices Rumi, says she'd love to see the return of Rumi's love interest, Jinu.

"I mean, they never even got to kiss," she laughs. "But he sacrificed his life for her!"

"But he was a demon. So was it his life? Or the soul he was missing?" she muses. "Either way, I'd love to see more. I think it's such a fun dynamic between the two. ... I love that [Rumi] found growth through Jinu, and Jinu found growth though Rumi. And I just love that relationship so much."

But May Hong, who voices Mira, wants the next film to be more of a prequel. "I think we're all really curious about more of their origin stories, and how they came to be and what made them who they are," she tells ABC Audio. "I'm really curious about Mira's family, as well. You know, what made her feel so rebellious?"

Arden agrees with May about needing some answers about the whole K-pop idols vs. demons world.

"I'd love to know, were they idols first, right?" she says of HUNTR/X. "Like, can you imagine if they were pop stars first, was there a day that someone was like, 'Oh, by the way, you're also gonna save the world.' And they're like, 'What?'"

"Or were they, like, saving the world first and then they're like, 'We need a cover job.'"

