'KPop Demon Hunters' heads to select theaters for sing-along event

Get ready to sing your hearts out and seal the Honmoon with a KPop Demon Hunters sing-along.

The hit Netflix animated film is coming to select theaters for one weekend in August, the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

A series of screenings of the film will take place across the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 23 and 24. The limited theatrical screening event will be a sing-along version of the movie, according to a press release.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 6 a.m. PT.

News of the sing-along event comes one day after the film's viral song, "Golden," reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which is by the fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x and performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, made history as the first #1 Hot 100 hit by a female K-pop group with nearly 32 million streams, 7,000 sales and 8.4 million radio airplay impressions in the United States, according to Billboard.

The track also continues to rise on the charts for a seventh consecutive week, surpassing 3 billion global streams to date, according to a press release.

The achievement also marks the first Hot 100 #1 by any act with a fictional background since "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto in March 2022, as well as the first female group track to do so since Destiny's Child in 2001. The soundtrack has also claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Soundtracks chart, dominating for a seventh week.

The movie stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo.

