Léa Seydoux to star alongside Mikey Madison in 'The Masque of the Red Death'

Léa Seydoux attends the world premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' in Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2024, in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Léa Seydoux is taking on one of Edgar Allan Poe's classic stories.

Seydoux is set to join Oscar winner Mikey Madison in the upcoming film The Masque of the Red Death, ABC Audio has confirmed.

A24 is set to distribute the film worldwide. It will be written, directed and executive produced by Charlie Polinger.

While an exact logline for the film hasn't been released, the movie will be Polinger's "wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take" on Poe's classic short story.

Erik Feig and Julia Hammer are producing the film for Picturestart, with James Presson and Lucy McKendrick also serving as producers.

Seydoux is a Palme d'Or winner for her performance in Blue is the Warmest Color. She starred in Sam Mendes' James Bond films Spectre and No Time To Die, as well as Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. She can be seen in the upcoming 2026 films The Unknown, Gentle Monster and Alpha Gang.

