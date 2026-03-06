Lana Condor's Lara Jean Song Covey will appear in 'XO, Kitty' season 3

Janel Parrish as Margot, Anna Cathcart as Kitty and Lana Condor as Lara Jean in 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever.' (Juhan Noh/Netflix)

To all the sisters she's visited before.

Lara Jean Song Covey, as portrayed by Lana Condor, will appear in season 3 of Netflix's XO, Kitty.

Jenny Han announced the news on Instagram Friday. The video she posted finds Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) walking down a path before looking ahead of himself and saying, "Covey?"

The camera then flips to find both Condor and the show's star, Anna Cathcart, sitting in director's chairs. "Yes?" Condor says in response.

“'I don’t have to be so afraid of good-bye, because good-bye doesn’t have to be forever.' Our Lara Jean is back!!" Han's video is captioned.

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Han's bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Valentina Garza serves as the showrunner, executive producer and writer, while Han executive produces.

Season 3 of XO, Kitty finds Kitty Song Covey (Cathcart) returning "for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She's going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future."

"And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time," the synopsis continues. "But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected."

XO, Kitty season 3 arrives to Netflix on April 2.

