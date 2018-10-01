Now Playing
Posted: October 01, 2018

Las Vegas shooting: Moment of silence marks 1-year anniversary of Route 91 Harvest festival

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Vegas strong1

It has been one year since 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

And to mark the solemn occasion, country radio stations across the nation, as well as all radio stations in Nevada, held a moment of silence at 1:05 p.m. EDT Monday.

Jason Aldean returned to the city last week for a tribute to the city’s emergency responders.

To honor those who rushed into danger, Aldean said, “On behalf of myself and my family and the country music community, I want to say thank you to the city of Las Vegas for your courage, strength and kindness. Tonight we are all proud to be Vegas strong,” Rolling Stone reported.

After his comments, Aldean took the stage for his first full show in Las Vegas since last year’s massacre. He also reached out to followers on Twitter Monday.

Aldean was on stage, playing in front of a crowd of about 22,000 people when a gunman opened fire, Newsweek reported.

The Las Vegas Strip will also go dark at 10 p.m. local time Monday to remember the victims during a moment of silence, The Associated Press reported. The names of the victims will then be read at a ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, KVVU reported.

