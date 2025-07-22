The last video of Malcolm Jamal Warner before his death A touching moment

THE COSBY SHOW -- Season 7 -- Pictured: Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore 'Theo' Huxtable (Photo by Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Beloved actor Malcolm Jamal Warner who performed many television and movie roles over the years, but perhaps best known as Theo Huxtable from ‘The Cosby Show," drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday July 20. He was caught in a high current while swimming.

Condolences to his wife and daughter, and all of his family and loved ones.

This news is heartbreaking for a lot of people.

Read more on Malcolm’s life and legacy in this article from USA Today: Malcolm-Jamal Warner death: ‘Cosby Show’ actor who played Theo was 54

Take a look at his last video post that was touching, positive, and uplifting:

Malcolm-Jamal Warner through the years FILE - Malcolm-Jamal Warner arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)