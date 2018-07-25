Now Playing
Posted: July 25, 2018

Lauryn Hill Cancels a String of Shows

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

It’s the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour and several shows have been canceled, including the one scheduled for this Sunday in St Pete.

Shows for Jacksonville, Charlotte, and Raleigh have also been canceled.

If you bought tickets, you may request a refund from the point of purchase.

Read the full story on these Lauryn Hill concerts and the reason being given for the cancellations : https://bit.ly/2mJPkaF

 

 

