Lead roles for musical adaptation of ‘Purple Rain’ have been cast Purple Rain headed to the stage

FILE PHOTO: Prince performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Prince’s movie ‘Purple Rain’ is headed to the stage as a Broadway-style adaptation.

We now know who will be playing the lead roles. Kris Kollins will play The Kid, the role that Prince played in the film. Rachel Webb will be Apollonia. Webb recently starred in “& Juliet.”

“Purple Rain” will premiere at the State Theatre in Minneapolis in October before it hopefully gets a spot in New York City.

‘Purple Rain’ musical announces show’s leads – Action News Jax

'Purple Rain' casting FILE PHOTO: Prince embraces Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the film 'Purple Rain', 1984. The leads for the upcoming musical of the same name have been announced. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) (Warner Bros./Getty Images)