Lead roles for musical adaptation of ‘Purple Rain’ have been cast

Purple Rain headed to the stage

Prince performing on stage
'Purple Rain' FILE PHOTO: Prince performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images)
By JoJo

Prince’s movie ‘Purple Rain’ is headed to the stage as a Broadway-style adaptation.

We now know who will be playing the lead roles. Kris Kollins will play The Kid, the role that Prince played in the film. Rachel Webb will be Apollonia. Webb recently starred in “& Juliet.”

“Purple Rain” will premiere at the State Theatre in Minneapolis in October before it hopefully gets a spot in New York City.

‘Purple Rain’ musical announces show’s leads – Action News Jax

Prince embraces Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the film 'Purple Rain', 1984.

'Purple Rain' casting FILE PHOTO: Prince embraces Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the film 'Purple Rain', 1984. The leads for the upcoming musical of the same name have been announced. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) (Warner Bros./Getty Images)

Prince performing on stage

'Purple Rain' FILE PHOTO: Prince performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!