Legendary game show host Wink Martindale dies at 91

Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic
By Andrea Tuccillo

Legendary game show host Wink Martindale died Tuesday at age 91.

According to a press release, he passed away in Rancho Mirage, California, surrounded by his family and wife of 49 years, Sandra Martindale.

Martindale got his start in radio, and in 1954, while working at Memphis' WHBQ, he helped get the station the first interview with Elvis Presley.  He eventually broke into television as host of Mars Patrol, a science-fiction themed children's show. He also hosted Teenage Dance Party, on which Elvis made an appearance on June 16, 1956.

But Martindale was best known for hosting popular game shows, including Tic-Tac-Dough and Gambit. Other game shows he hosted include Headline Chasers, High Rollers, The Last Word, The Great Getaway Game, Trivial Pursuit, Debt, and Instant Recall.

In 2006, Martindale received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

