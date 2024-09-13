'Lego Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy' takes us way beyond that galaxy far, far away

It's Lego, it's Star Wars, and it's both combined, and scrambled and mixed up! The new Disney+ series Lego Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy debuts Friday, created by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.

Hernandez tells ABC Audio the animated series takes place in a kind of upside down Star Wars world.

"Good guys become bad guys, bad guys become good guys. Ships are different. Planets are different, creatures are different. Everything is a little bit different, but still identifiably Star Wars," he says. "And it is our main character's quest to try to put the Galaxy back to the way it used to be, but finding that that might be more difficult than he ever could have anticipated."

Samit says the series is a lot like what would happen if any of us were to take a Legos bin and dump it out on the floor.

"No one plays with their Lego with just, you know, following the stories of the movies in chronological order, following the script. No, you start mixing and matching ships and characters and worlds, and we wanted to recreate that in this."

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays the scruffy nerf herder who has a role in accidentally altering the entire Star Wars galaxy, tells ABC Audio he's a huge Star Wars fan and had all the toys as a kid, which makes being a part of the Star Wars world a dream come true.

"I will say that I played with more lightsabers than anything. I became kind of a collector in that department. And yeah, I had ... the whole nine yards," he shares. "I remember this one toy that was supposed to, like, make you use The Force, like, with a headset thing and, like, you would just raise a ball and the thing. Never worked. Hurt my feelings."

