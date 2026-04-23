Lena Dunham celebrates memoir 'Famesick' hitting #1 on 'The New York Times' bestseller list

Lena Dunham is seen leaving the Disney and ABC headquarters on April 13, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

All adventurous women do ... write a bestselling book.

Lena Dunham is celebrating her new memoir, Famesick, reaching the top spot on The New York Times bestseller list.

The Girls creator took to her social media on Thursday to share a video of herself learning that her memoir reached #1 on the prestigious list. In the video, Dunham gets a call from her team telling her the good news.

Afterward, Dunham puts her head in her hands and starts to cry. The person on the other end of the call tells her she sold almost 60,000 copies of Famesick in week one alone.

"You’re joking guys,” Dunham says. “No way!”

The post's caption goes in depth on Dunham's feelings about the accomplishment.

"Screaming, crying, throwing up. Which, to be fair, I do a lot of in this book- but this time it’s for a much more joyful reason: I am bowled over by the support you have shown Famesick," Dunham wrote. "Almost two decades into my career, I know enough to know what a rare and special thing is to feel seen and heard, and this release has given me the opportunity to see and hear so many of you. I missed that."

Dunham goes on to write that she doesn't take any of this for granted.

"I am honored by every book in every pair of hands/ears and that Famesick made the #1 spot on the NYTimes, London Sunday Times, USA TODAY, and Indie Bookseller Bestseller lists," she wrote, before finishing with, "Thank you. Truly."

Famesick was published on April 14. According to a description from Penguin Random House, it is a "rowdy, frank reflection on illness, fame, sex, and everything in between" that finds Dunham wondering "whether fulfilling her creative ambitions has been worth the pain."

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