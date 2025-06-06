Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis star in new 'Freakier Friday' trailer

Glen Wilson
By Mary Pat Thompson

A new trailer for Freakier Friday has arrived.

The trailer, which Disney released on Friday, shows off Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman.

"Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," according to the film's official synopsis.

That's right: there's another body-switching incident. This time, however, it's a four-way body swap, with Anna and Tess switching into the bodies of Anna's daughter, Harper, and future stepdaughter, Sophie.

In the trailer, Anna is preparing to get married to Manny Jacinto's Eric. She asks for help in writing her vows. Harper, played by Julia Butters, gives her some inspiration.

"How about this? 'I, Anna, take you, Eric, a man whose daughter is a little demon thing with an obnoxious accent,'" Harper says.

Nisha Ganatra directed the film, which serves as a sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday. Both movies are based off the book by Mary Rodgers.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer and Mark Harmon also star in the film.

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

