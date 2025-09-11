Lionel Richie set to publish his memoir “Truly”

After all these years, Lionel Richie is finally publishing his memoir.
He’s set to take us on a journey through his life from early days, even before joining the legendary R&B group, “The Commodores,” to becoming the world-class entertainer, songwriter, and celebrity he is today.
