Lionel Richie set to publish his memoir “Truly”

After all these years, Lionel Richie is finally publishing his memoir.

He’s set to take us on a journey through his life from early days, even before joining the legendary R&B group, “The Commodores,” to becoming the world-class entertainer, songwriter, and celebrity he is today.

His book “Truly” drops Sept 30, 2025.

I’m truly looking forward to the read!

Lionel Richie speaks onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.

Lionel Richie - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 05.25.2024

Lionel Richie performs during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England.