Lisa Kudrow says she's rewatching 'Friends' for Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow is going down memory lane.

The actress, who starred as Phoebe Buffay on Friends for 10 seasons, never used to watch reruns of the show in fear of not liking her performance.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, Kudrow shared she has started revisiting old episodes of the NBC sitcom in order to keep the memory of her late costar Matthew Perry alive.

“Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s okay,” Kudrow said. “And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him].”

Kudrow also reminisced about her favorite memory from making Friends.

“You’re just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people. And especially someone like Matthew whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day? So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces,” Kudrow said.

The actress was also asked how she hopes the world will remember Perry, who died on Oct. 28, 2023, at age 54 from acute effects of ketamine.

“I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered," Kudrow said. "I think that’s happening [already].”

