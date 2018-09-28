By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Kanye West, this week’s musical guest on the season premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, wasn’t the show’s first choice: the scheduled Ariana Grande canceled “for emotional reasons,” says creator Lorne Michaels.

“We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago,” Michaels says. West’s appearance, and that of host Adam Driver, on tomorrow’s SNL was announced Sept. 17.

“That’s our premiere,” Michaels continued, “and then Kanye stepped up, and he’ll be there.” The SNL exec producer said West’s last-minute agreement to appear indicated that “the reach of the show and the number of people who step forward” is “at its peak.”

Although Michaels didn’t go into specifics about Grande’s “emotional reasons,” the singer’s ex-boyfriend, MTV rapper Mac Miller, died of an apparent drug overdose on September 7.

SNL with Driver and West airs Saturday at 11:30 pm on NBC.