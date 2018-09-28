Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: September 28, 2018

Lorne Michaels Says Kanye West Stepped Up When Ariana Grande Canceled ‘SNL’ Premiere Appearance

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

kanye-west-snl

Kanye West, this week’s musical guest on the season premiere of NBC’s  Saturday Night Live, wasn’t the show’s first choice: the scheduled Ariana Grande canceled “for emotional reasons,” says creator Lorne Michaels.

“We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago,” Michaels says. West’s appearance, and that of host Adam Driver, on tomorrow’s  SNL was announced Sept. 17.

“That’s our premiere,” Michaels continued, “and then Kanye stepped up, and he’ll be there.” The  SNL exec producer said West’s last-minute agreement to appear indicated that “the reach of the show and the number of people who step forward” is “at its peak.”

Although Michaels didn’t go into specifics about Grande’s “emotional reasons,” the singer’s ex-boyfriend, MTV rapper Mac Miller, died of an apparent drug overdose on September 7.

SNL with Driver and West airs Saturday at 11:30 pm on NBC.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.star945.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE