Lost in translation: Sofia Vergara was "disappointed" her 'Modern Family' husband wasn't Antonio Banderas

Sofia Vergara was a fan of the show Married with Children when she was growing up in Colombia, but as she reveals in an upcoming installment of the Graham Norton Show, a little was lost in translation when she eventually met her Modern Family TV husband — none other than former Married star Ed O'Neill.

Vergara explains, "Married with Children was one of the most known and loved comedies in the United States ... and people adore Ed."

She continues, "So we would have it in Colombia, translations, but they were usually translated by, you know, Spanish-speaking people. ... So to me, in my head, he sounded like Antonio Banderas," Vergara said to laughs.

"So when I met him the first time ... Modern Family was really my first big job, I was a little disappointed, because he couldn't even say one word in Spanish, he sounded like nothing."

That said, Vergara said her TV husband is "one of my favorite people in the whole world."

The episode of The Graham Norton Show, which also features Kevin Hart, Tony winner Alan Cumming and Emmy winner Jodie Comer, airs Tuesday, January 23, at 11 p.m. ET on BBC America, and will stream on AMC+ and Acorn TV.

