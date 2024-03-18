Lucasfilm reveals Star Wars series 'The Acolyte' premiering June 4; trailer drops Tuesday

On Monday, Lucasfilm revealed that its anticipated Star Wars series The Acolyte will debut June 4 on Disney+.

A trailer will drop Tuesday, the company also noted.

A poster marking the release date shows a lightsaber hilt, but with a streak of blood emerging where its glowing blade should be, teasing the darker nature of the show, which stars The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss, Logan's Dafne Keen and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' Amandla Stenberg.

A legend on the poster reads, "In an age of light, a darkness rises," hinting the series takes place during the galaxy far, far away's relatively peaceful time known as the High Republic era.

The show centers on the "investigation into a shocking crime spree that pits a respected Jedi Master (Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg)."

"As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems," Lucasfilm teases of the show from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland.

