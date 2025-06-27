A man invited hundreds to a house party...the house wasn’t his! WT?

He was the landscaper

Michael Brown
By JoJo

A man threw an unauthorized house party and invited hundreds to the multi-million-dollar home in the Charlotte North Carolina suburb of Weddington last Saturday night (6/21).

The homeowners were away on vacation when their yard guy tried to pull this off. Authorities say the man represented himself as the homeowner and told people he was having a party. He even charged the guests an entry fee, which he pocketed.

The party was shut down after complaints from the neighbors. A Sheriff’s office representative added that there was a lot of underage drinking going on at the affair, which the landscaper denied.

37-year-old Michael Brown was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, second-degree trespassing, and obtaining property by false pretenses, among other charges. He was released on bond.

Brown told a local news crew that he was planning to host another party and that he doesn’t believe he has lost the client, who was still on vacation when the outlet interviewed the landscaper.

What the heck??!! Landscaper arrested after inviting hundreds to unauthorized party while homeowners away, cops say

Michael Brown

Michael Brown

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!