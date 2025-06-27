A man invited hundreds to a house party...the house wasn’t his! WT? He was the landscaper

A man threw an unauthorized house party and invited hundreds to the multi-million-dollar home in the Charlotte North Carolina suburb of Weddington last Saturday night (6/21).

The homeowners were away on vacation when their yard guy tried to pull this off. Authorities say the man represented himself as the homeowner and told people he was having a party. He even charged the guests an entry fee, which he pocketed.

The party was shut down after complaints from the neighbors. A Sheriff’s office representative added that there was a lot of underage drinking going on at the affair, which the landscaper denied.

37-year-old Michael Brown was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, second-degree trespassing, and obtaining property by false pretenses, among other charges. He was released on bond.

Brown told a local news crew that he was planning to host another party and that he doesn’t believe he has lost the client, who was still on vacation when the outlet interviewed the landscaper.

What the heck??!! Landscaper arrested after inviting hundreds to unauthorized party while homeowners away, cops say

Michael Brown