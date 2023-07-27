Man sentenced in overdose death of Michael K. Williams

A man has been sentenced to over two years in prison for his involvement in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams.

According to WABC, federal prosecutors said Carlos Macci, 71, is among four people who sold drugs in Brooklyn, including the drugs that claimed the life of Williams in September, 2021.

During sentencing on Tuesday, July 25, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams told Macci that selling fentanyl and heroin "not only cost Mr. Williams his life, but it's costing your freedom," partly because he continued to sell drugs after the actor's death.

Per WABC, court documents show that on or around September 5, 2021, Williams was sold heroin that was laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue. A 39-year-old member of the crew is said to have made the hand-to-hand transaction.

While Macci was not charged directly with Williams' death, the other three defendants have been.

