Man tells police drugs aren’t his, ghost planted them in house

Maybe next time, he has to call the Ghostbusters. A Louisiana man called the sheriff last week to report that he was stabbed in the head at his home. But when Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrived, they didn’t find Michael Auttonberry injured. But they said he was shouting at people who were not there, and there was no injury to his head from an ax as he reported, KARD reported.

Auttonberry also told law enforcement that someone was in his home. Deputies didn’t find anyone there, but what they did discover was suspected crystal meth on his nightstand, Fox News reported.

Auttonberry said it must have been planted by either a ghost or intruders who escaped from a window.

Deputies said there wasn’t any evidence to support his claims of intruders, KARD reported.

Auttonberry was arrested, charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and giving a false police report, according to his arrest record.