Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: October 10, 2018

Man tells police drugs aren’t his, ghost planted them in house

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Michael Auttonberry

Maybe next time, he has to call the Ghostbusters. A Louisiana man called the sheriff last week to report that he was stabbed in the head at his home. But when Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrived, they didn’t find Michael Auttonberry injured. But they said he was shouting at people who were not there, and there was no injury to his head from an ax as he reported, KARD reported.

Auttonberry also told law enforcement that someone was in his home. Deputies didn’t find anyone there, but what they did discover was suspected crystal meth on his nightstand, Fox News reported.

Auttonberry said it must have been planted by either a ghost or intruders who escaped from a window.

Deputies said there wasn’t any evidence to support his claims of intruders, KARD reported.

Auttonberry was arrested, charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and giving a false police report, according to his arrest record.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.star945.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE