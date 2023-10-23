Mandy Moore posts adorable pictures from son Ozzie's 1st birthday celebration

Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two toddlers.

The This Is Us actress shared a carousel of photos Sunday on Instagram featuring her family celebrating the first birthday of her son, Oscar Bennett, aka Ozzie.

In the first photo from the post, Ozzie, who turned 1 on Friday, can be seen posing adorably and wearing a birthday hat while sitting in a highchair.

"Turns out 1 is NOT the loneliest number when you have family like this to help you celebrate your birthday!" Moore wrote in the caption.

Another photo featured Ozzie's birthday cake, made by Top Chef: Just Desserts alum Danielle Keene, which was approved by the birthday boy, the actress said.

Other sweet images included photos of Ozzie and his big brother August, aka Gus, 2, and their dad, Taylor Goldsmith, the frontman of the folk-rock band Dawes.

Moore also posted a sweet tribute on Instagram Friday to mark Ozzie's milestone by sharing a series of photos of the toddler.

"Our sweet Ozzie is 1. How?!!" she captioned the post. "I honestly can't remember a moment before this beautiful beaming ball of pure love was in our lives," she said in part.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.