Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi star in 'Wuthering Heights' teaser trailer

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie on the 'Wuthering Heights' poster. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Fall in love again and again with the official teaser trailer for Wuthering Heights.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic story.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star as Cathy and Heathcliff in this reimagining of the beloved Gothic romance. Fennell wrote, directed and produced the film.

"Do you want me to stop?" Elordi's Heathcliff asks Robbie's Cathy as he runs his fingers over her stomach in the trailer.

"No," she whispers in response.

The trailer is set to Charli XCX's "Everything is romantic," and the film also features original songs by the brat superstar.

Charli took to Instagram to share the film's trailer.

"new original songs by me for Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. in theatres february 14th. happy early valentines," Charli captioned her post.

Making up the ensemble cast are Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton. Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell also star in the film.

Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters on Feb. 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day.

