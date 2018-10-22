Now Playing
Posted: October 22, 2018

Mariah Carey announces ‘Caution’ 2019 world tour

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Mariah Carey has announced a world tour in support of her upcoming album “Caution.”

Rolling Stone reported that the 22-city date tour starts Feb. 27 in Dallas and goes across the U.S. and Canada through early April.

“I’m so excited to bring the CAUTION WORLD TOUR to you, starting Feb 2019!” Carey said on Twitter Monday. “I can’t wait to perform songs from the new album + some of our favorites.”

Fans can get presale tickets by registering for the Honey B. Fly Live Pass. Early access starts Oct. 22.Tickets are available for the general public Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

Carey’s 15th studio album, “Caution,” will be released Nov. 16.

Fans who buy a ticket online get a digital or physical copy of the album, which includes the singles “GTFO,” “With You” and “The Distance” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

