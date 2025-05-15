Mark Ruffalo is a determined FBI leader in trailer for new HBO crime drama 'Task'

Photograph by Peter Kramer/HBO
By Jamia Pugh

Mark Ruffalo is determined to take down the bad guys in his latest project.

In the recently released trailer for the new HBO Max crime drama series Task, viewers are given a glimpse of Ruffalo as an FBI agent in Philadelphia who heads up a task force that is working to put an end to a string of violent robberies.

He stars alongside Ozark's Tom Pelphrey, the unsuspecting family man at the center of the violent crimes. He's seen in the trailer navigating the duties of caring for his family and keeping off law enforcement's radar.

The cast also includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley and Thuso Mbedu.

Task debuts on HBO Max this September.

